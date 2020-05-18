Denver's 4 top affordable breakfast and brunch spots

Here's a rundown of top affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants in Denver this month using Yelp data.

1. Cafe Miriam

Photo: Julie v./Yelp

Topping the list is Cafe Miriam. Located at 2217 E. 21st Ave. in City Park West, the family-owned cafe is the highest-rated affordable breakfast and brunch spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

The casual restaurant offers authentic French crêpes, imported cheese and European-style pastries as well as espresso drinks, teas and ice cream. Morroccan dishes, like lamb ribs and chicken kebabs, are also on the menu.

2. Butcher Block Cafe

Photo: larry l./Yelp

Next up is Elyria Swansea's Butcher Block Cafe, situated at 1701 38th St. With 4.5 stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American diner has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

For breakfast and brunch, there's omelettes, pancakes, French toast and country fried steak, and for lunch look for burgers, sandwiches and salads on the menu.

3. Spices Café

PHOTO: ryan w./YELP

City Park West's Spices Café, located at 1510 Humboldt St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced traditional American spot 4.5 stars out of 324 reviews.

"Spices Café serves delicious breakfast and American fare in a cozy space with patio seating," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. "Fresh is the operational concept behind our menu's selections: sandwiches, salads, soups, and breakfast plates are the focus."

(Check out the full menu here.)

4. Wooden Spoon Cafe & Bakery

Photo: riza h. c./Yelp

Wooden Spoon Cafe & Bakery, a breakfast and brunch spot in Highland, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 296 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2418 W. 32nd Ave. to see for yourself.

The bakery and cafe specializes in breakfast, brunch and pastries, and you'll also find soup, sandwiches and desserts on the menu.

