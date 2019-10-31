DENVER — Looking to uncover all that Denver's University neighborhood has to offer? Get to know this part of Denver by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken joint to an espresso and wine bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the University, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Birdcall

Topping the list is chicken shop Birdcall, which serves sandwiches, salads and more. Located at 1535 E. Evans Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp.

According to its Yelp page, Birdcall specializes in chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, french fries and other chicken-based fare made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

2. Kaladi Coffee Roasters

Next up is coffee shop Kaladi Coffee Roasters, situated at 1730 E. Evans Ave. With four stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Founded in 2000 by two businessmen with a passion for quality coffee, Kaladi Coffee Roasters produces and serves a variety of specialty coffee and espresso blends on-site, hand-selected by the owner.

3. Illegal Pete's

Bar and fast casual Mexican restaurant chain Illegal Pete's is another primo choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1744 E. Evans Ave., four stars out of 234 reviews.

The menu at Illegal Pete's features customizable options for burritos, nachos, salads, bowls and tacos with a choice of filling, such as pork carnitas, shredded beef, grilled chicken or steak. The eatery also offers a selection of libations, like margaritas.

4. La Belle Rosette

La Belle Rosette, a cafe that serves breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2423 S. University Blvd. to give it a try for yourself.

During the day, La Belle Rosette is popular for its espresso beverages, coffees, tea drinks and breakfast fare, including cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, bagels and breakfast burritos. Later on, guests can return to enjoy the cafe's menu of tapas, wine and craft beer.

5. Keith's Coffee Bar

Finally, check out Keith's Coffee Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the coffee shop, which is known for coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more, at 2450 S. Downing St.

In addition offering a sizable list of loose-leaf teas, coffee beverages made from locally roasted beans and assorted baked goods, Keith's Coffee Bar provides a dog-friendly outdoor patio and free wireless internet access for customers.

