KUSA - Colorado chefs and restaurants made a strong showing among the 2019 James Beard Awards semifinalists, announced Wednesday.
Eight chefs and restaurants across the state were named semifinalists for this year's awards. They are listed below.
The James Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the food industry. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 27.
Best New Restaurant
Q House
- Cuisine: Chinese
- 3421 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
- 720-729-8887
Outstanding Baker
Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co.
- Bakery
- 641 Main St., Louisville
- 720-420-9616
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Jeb Breakell, The Wolf's Tailor
- Fusion
- 4058 Tejon St., Denver
- 720-456-6705
Outstanding Service
Frasca Food & Wine
- Italian
- 1738 Pearl St., Boulder
- 303-442-6966
Outstanding Wine Program
Element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen
- American
- 2001, 675 E. Durant Ave., Aspen
- 970-920-6330
Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer
Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros.
- Distillery
- 5285 Joliet St., Denver
- 303-307-1515
Best Chef (Southwest)
1) Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora
- American
- 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
- 720-710-9975
2) Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf's Tailor, Denver
- Fusion
- 4058 Tejon St., Denver
- 720-456-6705
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY