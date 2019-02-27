KUSA - Colorado chefs and restaurants made a strong showing among the 2019 James Beard Awards semifinalists, announced Wednesday.

Eight chefs and restaurants across the state were named semifinalists for this year's awards. They are listed below.

The James Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the food industry. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 27.

Best New Restaurant

Q House

Cuisine: Chinese

3421 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

720-729-8887

Outstanding Baker

Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co.

Bakery

641 Main St., Louisville

720-420-9616

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Jeb Breakell, The Wolf's Tailor

Fusion

4058 Tejon St., Denver

720-456-6705

Outstanding Service

Frasca Food & Wine

Italian

1738 Pearl St., Boulder

303-442-6966

Outstanding Wine Program

Element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen

American

2001, 675 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

970-920-6330

Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer

Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros.

Distillery

5285 Joliet St., Denver

303-307-1515

Best Chef (Southwest)

1) Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora

American

2501 Dallas St., Aurora

720-710-9975

2) Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf's Tailor, Denver

Fusion

4058 Tejon St., Denver

720-456-6705

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY