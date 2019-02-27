KUSA - Colorado chefs and restaurants made a strong showing among the 2019 James Beard Awards semifinalists, announced Wednesday.

Eight chefs and restaurants across the state were named semifinalists for this year's awards. They are listed below.

The James Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the food industry. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 27.

Best New Restaurant

Q House 

  • Cuisine: Chinese
  • 3421 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
  • 720-729-8887

Outstanding Baker

Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co.

  • Bakery
  • 641 Main St., Louisville
  • 720-420-9616

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Jeb Breakell, The Wolf's Tailor

  • Fusion
  • 4058 Tejon St., Denver
  • 720-456-6705

Outstanding Service

Frasca Food & Wine

  • Italian
  • 1738 Pearl St., Boulder
  • 303-442-6966

Outstanding Wine Program

Element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen

  • American
  • 2001, 675 E. Durant Ave., Aspen
  • 970-920-6330

Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer

Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros.

  • Distillery
  • 5285 Joliet St., Denver
  • 303-307-1515

Best Chef (Southwest)

1) Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora

  • American
  • 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
  • 720-710-9975

2) Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf's Tailor, Denver

  • Fusion
  • 4058 Tejon St., Denver
  • 720-456-6705

