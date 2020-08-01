DENVER — It’s a common practice, for some even a ritual, to make New Year’s resolutions.

Forty five percent of people surveyed said their New Year’s resolutions were health-related, specifically to lose weight using diet and exercise. We also know that 80% of resolutions fail.

So if you did set a resolution to get healthier, what can you do to ensure your success?

Enlist in a weight loss program (if you need to)

According to the National Weight Control Registry (NWCR) that tracks people who have successfully lost weight, 45% of people were able to lose weight on their own, while 55% enlisted in a weight loss program.

Make it easy to make healthy swaps.

You can’t rely on will power so you have to have foods at the ready that will be easy healthy swaps.

Create healthy habits (in other parts of your life)

If you don’t get enough sleep, you will crave sugar to keep your energy up. Most times these are empty calories that will keep you from reaching your goal.

Make it yourself

You can more easily control what goes into your food if you make it yourself. Limit restaurant outings to once or twice a week.

Pass on the processed

Foods should be recognizable as close to their original form in nature. Processed food products are not health foods.

Get physical

NWCR reported that 94% of people increased their physical activity to lose weight. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 30-60 minutes of physical activity per day.

Be mindful

Do not multitask. If you are eating and doing anything else you are not paying attention to how you feel when you are eating and when you are full.

Be a good host (to your microbiome)

The bacteria that make up your microbiome are responsible for your cravings. Eating more fruits and vegetables cultivates more of the good bacteria that you want.

Be compassionate

Know that your health issues didn’t occur overnight and that it may take more than 4-8 weeks to start seeing results. Now that your health is a priority, you are giving it the attention it needs and results will follow if you keep your goal a priority.

RELATED: Food and nutrition trends you can expect to see in 2020

RELATED: Colorado food company says owner dies after ski accident

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS