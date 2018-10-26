DENVER — On a new list of the nation's highest-grossing independent restaurants, one is from the Denver area.

That's according to the latest Top 100 Independent Restaurant list compiled by Restaurant Business magazine.

Timberline Steaks & Grille at Denver International Airport, with $13.4 million in sales, came in at No. 91 on the list. It served a whopping 994,442 meals — one of the highest-volume restaurants on the list — with average check of $19. In 2017, the restaurant ranked No. 94. It's the only airport restaurant on the list.

New York City leads all cities with 30 restaurants on the list. The city of Las Vegas is second with 13 restaurants and Chicago proper has 12.

To be considered "independent," a restaurant needs to have no more than five locations. "Rankings are based on gross 2015 food and beverage sales. Information was gathered through surveys. When data wasn’t provided, sales were estimated based on public information, similar concepts and other factors," according to Restaurant Business.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2qbiDo3

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal