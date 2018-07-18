DENVER — A Jewish deli that has been in the works for months finally opened its doors in north Denver Monday.

Rye Society serves visitors a blend of traditional and modern Jewish foods by using homemade family recipes and gourmet cuisine sourced from some of the most famous spots around the country.

The menu is focused on Jewish comfort food.

They fly in both pastrami and lox from New York (pastrami from the Carnegie Deli and lox from Acme). They also use Denver's own Rosenberg's Bagels in their restaurant.

Everything else is made in-house, from scratch. This includes horseradish cream cheese, butter, soups, pastries, pickles and more.

Rye Society held a preview event last week. Here's a look inside:

A sneak peek at Rye Society, a Jewish deli opening in Denver

The restaurant is run by Jerrod Rosen, who seemed destined to get into the business. Generations of Rosen's family have run cafes, restaurants and grocery stores in the Denver area.

It started with his great-grandfather Morris Klausner, who in 1922 opened Golden Rule Dry Goods just blocks away from where Rye Society is located. Rosen's great-grandmother owned a restaurant called Rosen's Kosher Cafe, opened in 1925, his paternal grandparents ran several grocery stores in the area in the 1930's and his maternal grandfather was the owner of The Oasis Restaurant in the 1960's.

Rye Society opened at 3090 Larimer Street in the River North district at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 23.

It will be open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Learn more: http://www.ryesociety.com/.

