DENVER — Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group has refreshed its space in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, converting the former Limelight Supper Club & Lounge into Prelude + Post, a restaurant that has ditched three-course prix-fixe menus in favor of an array of snacks, small plates and shareable meals in order to promote more communal dining.

The restaurant, done in conjunction with DPAC hospitality partners Centerplate, will focus on fresh Colorado ingredients, including many harvested from Centerplate’s Blue Bear Farm located nearby at the Colorado Convention Center. The space also will offer a heated outdoor bar, a private dining room with seating for as many as 80 people and a buffet that will be offered before matinée performances.

In addition to grabbing cocktails at the restaurant before and after shows, guests can bring cocktails from Prelude + Post to their seats in the Buell Theatre, Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Boettcher Concert Hall.

Sushi at The Source

Sushi Den owner Toshi Kazaki and Ototo executive chef Kenta Kamo are teaming up to open Temaki Den, a new handroll restaurant at The Source that is expected to begin service later this summer. The eatery is taking the place of Mondo Market in the food and retail hall at 3330 Brighton Blvd.

Handrolls will be the specialty of Temaki Den.

