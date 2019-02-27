DENVER — All this week on 9NEWS mornings we're showcasing restaurants that are taking part in Denver Restaurant Week which runs through March 3

"It was never my dream to have a ping pong place, to be honest, " said Josh Wolkon who opened Ace Eat Serve, a restaurant in Denver seven years ago.

He transformed an old transportation company on East 17th Avenue in Denver into a hot spot for Asian food and ping pong. It's proved to be a recipe for success.

"So ace pilot,.You ace the test. You ace the serve. You ace all those things and we want to ace the experience, the food, the beverage the whole experience here," Wolken said.

At the heart of the restaurant is the open kitchen and the authentic Asian food they're serving up.

"I focused a lot on southeast Asian flavors, that's where I grew up in in Vietnam," said head chef Todd Tran. "A lot of dishes are just kind of inspired by my travels and dishes I love to eat."

But there's also a lot of fun there are indoor and outdoor ping pong tables.

"The menu here at ace is a very fun menu," said Tran. "We have a lot of fun guests that come in and play ping pong enjoy the high energy bar and our fun loud atmosphere. "

More than 240 restaurants will take part in Denver Restaurant Week this year making it one of the largest and most popular restaurant weeks in the country.

As has been the case in recent years, the pricing structure has three tiers: $25, $35 and $45.

