Amazon is considering opening "dozens" of grocery stores in several cities and has already signed leases, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stores could open late this year and early next, though there is a chance the company could change its mind if conditions are not right, according to the report.

The grocery stores would be separate from Austin-based Whole Foods Market, which Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) bought for $13.7 billion in 2017, and would sell different items at lower prices so they don't compete directly, according to the report.

The first could open by the end of the year in Los Angeles, the WSJ reported, citing anonymous sources "familiar with the matter." Cities mentioned in the report as other possible locations were San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods looks to be in growth mode. Late last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was eager to expand Whole Foods across the country, especially in suburban locations. Yahoo Finance reported in January that Whole Foods could be looking to take over vacant big-box stores formerly occupied by the likes of Sears and Kmart.

