AURORA, Colo. — Looking for a sublime Cajun or Creole meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest Cajun and Creole outlets around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fulfill your urges.

1. Wing Hut

Topping the list is Wing Hut. Located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit K, in Meadow Wood, the traditional American, Cajun and Creole beer bar is the highest-rated Cajun and Creole restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 324 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Lost Cajun

Next up is The Lost Cajun, situated at 6105 S. Main St., Suite 104. With four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun and Creole joint has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine

Delmar Parkway's Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine, located at 800 Oakland St., is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and eatery, which serves barbecue and Cajun fare, five stars out of 21 reviews.

4. Non La

Last but not least, Non La, a dining establishment in Utah Park that specializes in Vietnamese, Cajun and Creole cuisine, is another go-to, with four stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13250 E. Mississippi Ave. to experience it for yourself.

