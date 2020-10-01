AURORA, Colo. — Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional destinations for Mexican cuisine around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to make your taco, tamale and burrito dreams a reality.

1. Tacos Selene

First on the list is Tacos Selene. Located at 15343 E. Sixth Ave., Suite A, in Laredo Highline, the Mexican restaurant is the highest-rated source for Mexican fare in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tacos El Metate

Next up is Horseshoe Park's Tacos El Metate, situated at 1742 S. Chambers Road. With four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the fast food joint, which specializes in tacos and Mexican food, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Las Fajitas Mexican Restaurant

Las Fajitas Mexican Restaurant, located at 7450 S. Gartrell Road, Unit B7, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican cafe four stars out of 56 reviews.

4. Takero Mucho

Last but not least is Takero Mucho, a Mexican dining establishment in Village East, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12028 E. Mississippi Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top outlets above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and direct response marketing for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants grew to 62 per business on Saturdays, compared to 45 daily transactions on average for Mondays.

