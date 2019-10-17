AURORA, Colo. — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mediterranean fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Koshari Time

Topping the list is Koshari Time. Located at 1155 S. Havana St., Suite 35 in Dayton Triangle, the Mediterranean, vegetarian and halal spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Mediterranean restaurant in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Koshari Time.

'We are a new Egyptian food restaurant, but we have been cooking good and delicious food back home for a long time,' according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items:

'You will have fresh and healthy food with options of vegetarian or meat. Our menu is authentic Egyptian food cooked by traditional ways and served as a fast food for take out or fine dining with smiling and friendly customer service,' it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. Gyros King

Next up is Meadow Hills's Gyros King, situated at 15102 E. Hampden Ave., Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The site has lots more information on Gyros King.

'All of our combos come served with a side of french fries and a drink,' it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. 'The plates come served with rice, salad and fries. Everything is made fresh and cooked by a veteran chef.'

3. Gyroz

East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park's Gyroz, located at 13698 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Greek and fast food spot four stars out of 365 reviews.

The site has lots more information on Gyroz.

'Gyroz was established in January of 2013,' per the history section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, there are, 'Gyroz with chicken, beef, falafel as well as Greek salads,' it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

4. Saj Mediterranean Grill

Saj Mediterranean Grill, a Mediterranean spot in Dayton Triangle, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 171 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2300 S. Parker Road to see for yourself.

Curious about who's behind the business?

'At Saj Mediterranean, we are a part of this community,' per the bio section of business owner Najwa K's Yelp profile. 'Raised in the area, it would only make sense that I would bring our food to our neighbors, family and friends. We take great pride in the food we serve because we think of our customers like family.'

Concerning signature items, 'Saj Mediterranean offers fresh and healthy Mediterranean fare,' it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. '[We serve] the best hummus, falafel, tabouli, pita and shawarma in town. All our food is made fresh daily for our restaurant and all catering orders.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.