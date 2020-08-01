AURORA, Colo. — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare, but don't want to empty your wallet?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to quell your cravings on a budget.

1. Phở 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill

Topping the list is Phở 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill. Located at 539 N. Sable Blvd. in City Center North, the Vietnamese eatery, which serves noodles and more, is the highest-rated source for inexpensive Southeast Asian cuisine in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 634 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Katie P., who reviewed Phở 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill on Dec. 16, wrote, 'This restaurant is a hidden gem! The egg rolls are delicious and the phở was among the best I've ever had. The base broth is delicious just the way it comes.'

Jason K. noted, 'The food is very reasonably priced and absolutely delicious. It's fresh, super flavorful and worth driving out of your way for.'

2. Urban Burma

Next up is Delmar Parkway's Urban Burma, situated at 10180 E. Colfax Ave. With five stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp, the Burmese and Asian fusion cafe has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

In the words of the business' Yelp profile, Urban Burma is 'Colorado's first Burmese eatery! We have yummy curries and noodles. It's like a cross between Thai and Indian.'

3. 5280 Bánh Mì and Grill

Meadow Wood's 5280 Bánh Mì and Grill, located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost Vietnamese establishment, which offers sandwiches, juices and smoothies, 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews.

If you're hungry for more information, we found these details about 5280 Bánh Mì and Grill.

'With so much passion about Vietnamese food, especially [the] bánh mì sandwich, we started a bánh mì food truck,' states the history section of the business' Yelp bio. 'In 2017, the opportunity came up to us to get our first shop in Aurora. Now, bánh mì lovers can come to get their favorite bánh mì anytime they want, without chasing the food truck down.'

4. East China Asian Cuisine

At last, East China Asian Cuisine, an Asian fusion diner in Centretech, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15510 E. Centretech Parkway to give it a try for yourself.

'East China Asian Cuisine offers authentic and delicious-tasting Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese food,' the business writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'East China's convenient location and affordable prices [make] our restaurant a natural choice for dining, take-out and delivery meals in the Aurora community.'

