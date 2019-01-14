BOULDER, Colo. — One of Denver's most popular food halls announced they will be expanding to Boulder later this year.

Avanti Food & Beverage, located near 20th Street and Interstate 25, was one of the first of the now-popular food court style restaurants in the Denver area when it opened in the summer of 2015.

It quickly became known for its unique, rotating food options, massive outdoor patio and panoramic views.

Their second location will open on Boulder's Pearl Street in the former Cheesecake Factory building, according to a release from the company.

Boulder's Avanti will have space for six food stalls, two bars, coffee and pastries and a rooftop deck, the release says. The restaurants that will take those spots have not been determined or announced yet.

An idea inspired by European markets, Avanti is basically a high-scale food court. There are seven different fast-casual style restaurants, each housed in shipping containers

Like Denver's Avanti, the release says the leases for each restaurant will last between one and two years so that there's a continuous rotation in food concepts.

The food hall's exact hours will be announced closer to the grand opening, but it will be open for lunch and dinner every day and will serve brunch on weekends.

Avanti Food & Beverage will open at 1401 Pearl Street in Boulder in late 2019.

You can find out more here: https://avantifandb.com/.

