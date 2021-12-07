Aviation-themed brewery opening in former Stapleton airport control tower building

FlyteCo Brewing is opening a second location in the former control tower building, which was previously home to a Punch Bowl Social.

DENVER — An aviation-themed Denver brewery is opening a second location in the former Stapleton International Airport control tower building.

The brewery, which is located at 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street in west Denver, said this will be their second location.

“The decision to pursue and open our second location was very much expedited when this property became available, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we couldn’t be more thrilled about,” FlyteCo Brewing Co-Owner Morgan O’Sullivan said in the Facebook post. “Right now, we’re focused on becoming good stewards of the neighborhood where nearby families will feel welcomed at our all-day destination.”

The Stapleton airport closed in 1995, when the current Denver International Airport opened. A new neighborhood, later renamed Central Park, was built in its place.

The former airport control tower sat empty until a Punch Bowl Social location opened there in November 2017. The company closed that location in March 2020.

The brewery said they will maintain many of the game-focused elements within the space, including bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, mini golf and more.

FlyteCo said they will brew beer at the new brewpub location, with a smaller pilot system for experimental and small-batch brews. They also plan to offer wine and spirits, along with a full food menu.

FlyteCo said they hope to open the new location next summer.

