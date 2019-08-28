DENVER — A downtown Denver restaurant known for its seafood and southern cooking is closing after 33 years in business.

Bayou Bob's at 1635 Glenarm Place will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

The restaurant's owners made the announcement Monday on their website:

"With a heavy heart, Bayou Bob’s will be closing our doors forever on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. We are so grateful to everyone for 33 years of amazing food & friends. We cherish the moments we shared, but we’re old, we’re tired, and the fish are biting. It was an incredible run and we thank you all."

The restaurant serves up a variety of Cajun, seafood and southern dishes. It's known for its made-from-scratch New Orleans BBQ shrimp, blackened catfish, gumbo and its seasonal boiled crawfish.

Bayou Bob’s got its start as a food court location on Stout Street in 1986, according its website. The first full-service Bayou Bob’s opened in the fall of 1990, and the restaurant has been at its current location since 1995.

The Cajun staple is the latest long-running restaurant in the area to close after Paramount and Marlowe’s announced they were closing last year.

RELATED: Paramount Cafe closes, Govnr’s Park, Marlowe’s and Lala’s to follow

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain opens 2nd Denver location

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS