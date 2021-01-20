Diets to try for better health in 2021

Nutrition expert Kristin Kirkpatrick shares some evidenced-based diet plans to help you stick to your health goals in 2021.

DENVER — There are over 5 million individuals living in Colorado, and some days, it seems that there are just as many diet options as well.

If you want to simplify while trying something evidenced-based and truly better for health and weight management, these three may be all you need to look at in 2021:

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting, and specifically, time restricted eating, has been shown in studies to help with improved metabolic function and fat loss. Both of which have been shown to help reduce the risk of both heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

To try time restricted eating (TRE), limit the frequency of your meals and snacks. That means, you want to limit eating to an 8-10-hour window. For example, starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. Outside of these times, you may have water, herbal tea and black coffee.

Mediterranean

To follow the diet, add in plenty of plants, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. In addition, have more wild fatty fish and olive oil and less processed grains, sweets and saturated fats. You can even enjoy a moderate amount of red wine in the diet as well!

Low carb

Low carb diets have been shown to help with improvements in weight loss as well as blood sugar and insulin control. You’ll want to start small, and avoid cutting out ALL carbs which may not be as healthy. For ideas for snacks and meals, try my low carb 7-day plan here!