Diets to try for better health in 2021

DENVER — There are over 5 million individuals living in Colorado, and some days, it seems that there are just as many diet options as well.
If you want to simplify while trying something evidenced-based and truly better for health and weight management, these three may be all you need to look at in 2021:
Intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting, and specifically, time restricted eating, has been shown in studies to help with improved metabolic function and fat loss. Both of which have been shown to help reduce the risk of both heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
To try time restricted eating (TRE), limit the frequency of your meals and snacks. That means, you want to limit eating to an 8-10-hour window. For example, starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. Outside of these times, you may have water, herbal tea and black coffee.
Mediterranean
For the fourth year in a row, U.S News and World Report has ranked the Mediterranean diet as the best there is. There’s good reason for this. The diet is easy to follow and has multiple benefits including better mental health, reduced inflammation, weight management, improved gut health and reduced risk of multiple chronic conditions, including cancer.
To follow the diet, add in plenty of plants, like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. In addition, have more wild fatty fish and olive oil and less processed grains, sweets and saturated fats. You can even enjoy a moderate amount of red wine in the diet as well!
Low carb
Low carb diets have been shown to help with improvements in weight loss as well as blood sugar and insulin control. You’ll want to start small, and avoid cutting out ALL carbs which may not be as healthy. For ideas for snacks and meals, try my low carb 7-day plan here!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings