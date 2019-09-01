Sunshine Beverages, a fast-growing beverage company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that's expanding into select markets in the West, soon will have a statewide launch in Colorado.

Sunshine produces, markets and sells a “better-for-you” energy beverage. The company expanded sales throughout the Carolinas in 2018, and announced a move into Tennessee late in the year.

In 2017, Teall Investments LLC, a private-equity firm chaired by Ben Sutton Jr., the founder of ISP Sports and later chairman and president of IMG College, announced it had acquired a majority ownership stake in Sunshine.

“Our team has viewed Colorado as a strong affinity market for Sunshine since the product’s inception, and it’s always been part of our larger growth strategy. Colorado is an influencer market with strong and growing demand for products like Sunshine,” said Lizzie Ward, president of Sunshine.

