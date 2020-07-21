Einstein testing plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage in Denver

The Beyond Sausage Spicy Sunrise egg sandwich is being tested at 3 locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch.

DENVER — Einstein Bros. Bagels has announced a limited-time test of Beyond Breakfast Sausage at three Denver-area locations.

The test, which began July 16, features the new plant-based Beyond Sausage Spicy Sunrise egg sandwich.

The breakfast sandwich features "100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty on a fresh-baked green chile gourmet bagel with cage-free eggs, avocado, melty cheddar cheese, and jalapeno salsa shmear," according to Einstein Bros. Bagels.

“We wanted to create a menu item that will make your mouth water, so we turned up the heat,” said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We think customers will agree that the Beyond Sausage Spicy Sunrise isn’t your average plant-based sandwich.“

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage test will take place at the following locations for a limited time:

9385 S. Colorado Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

9249 S. Broadway, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

2250 S. Parker Rd., Denver, Colo.

Guests at these locations will also have the limited-time option to substitute Beyond Breakfast Sausage on any sandwich.

“As consumer interest around plant-based meat continues to grow, we’re thrilled to team up with Einstein Bros. Bagels to test our Beyond Breakfast Sausage in the Denver area,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “At Beyond Meat, we’re on a mission to make delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat accessible to all, and partnerships with innovative brands like Einstein Bros. Bagels are an important part of that journey.”

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is made with peas and brown rice, without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients, according to Einstein Bros. Bagels.

