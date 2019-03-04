DENVER — The food supplier tasked with preparing for Opening Day at Coors Field has been busy this past week.

That's because this Friday marks the home opener of the Colorado Rockies' 162-game season, a popular event for Denverites.

"Coors Field typically takes deliveries over the course of several days leading up to Opening Day," said David Coder, director of business resources for Sysco, which supplies food for Coors Field.

9NEWS asked Sysco to round up some ballpark numbers for how much food is supplied to Coors Field ahead of Opening Day. (And seriously...wow.)

Along with the usual hot dogs, nachos, beer and soda, Aramark introduced two new menu items coming to Coors Field this season.

Aramark is a Philadelphia-based food service and facilities management company that manages menu items once they've been delivered to Coors Field.

The new menu items are:

Shishito peppers topped with Thai chili vinaigrette, green chili and chorizo queso.

Tater tots topped with sweet corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chili queso.

The Sysco warehouse that receives the food is 550,000 square feet. Coder said the bulk of the product has arrived, but fill-in orders may continue to arrive ahead of Opening Day.

