Cap on food delivery fees extended in Denver until mid-June to boost bottom line of local restaurants

DENVER — A temporary law in Denver limiting food delivery fees that companies like GrubHub and DoorDash charge restaurants will be extended to June 14, a crucial decision for restaurant owners who have relied on to-go orders to make ends meet during the pandemic.

More than 93% of local restaurants surveyed by the Colorado Restaurant Association say their delivery revenue has increased or remained the same since the cap was put in place, according to CRA President and CEO Sonia Riggs.

On Monday, a bill to move the law’s sunset clause past its initial date of Feb. 9 was unanimously approved by the Denver City Council. The emergency measure, first enacted last October, was sponsored by District 4 Councilwoman Kendra Black.

“As long as (restaurant) capacity is restricted, the cap is a tool that we can use to help them stay open,” she told Colorado Politics before the vote.

But there are other rules in Black’s bill that she envisions could stick around even longer, including requirements that restaurants opt in to the delivery company service, delivery charges are clearly displayed on receipts, drivers receive 100% of tips earned, and fees are prohibited on calls that don’t result in orders.

