DENVER — There's a winery now open in what was once a popular Denver bar and restaurant.

In February, Carboy Winery announced it would be moving into the former Govnr's Park Tavern location, which closed last November -- it had been a Capitol Hill staple for 42 years.

"Govnr’s Park Tavern has been a fixture in the Cap Hill neighborhood for years and while we’re sad to see it go, we’re honored to be able to succeed them," said Kevin Webber, director of operations for Carboy Winery at the time.

Carboy Winery's first location, at 6885 S. Santa Fe Drive in Littleton, originally opened in September 2016.

The Capitol Hill bistro at 400 E 7th Ave. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Logan Street is its third location.

Carboy Winery's Denver location at 7th Street and Logan Avenue

The winery is split into three different sections. The middle one is the tasting room.

Tasting room at Carboy Winery

Guests can sample five of Carboy's selection of red and white wines for $12 (the fee is waived if you end up buying two bottles). The tasting room is open from noon until 9 p.m. daily.

Wines on tap in the tasting room at Carboy.

On one side of the tasting room is the winery's taproom.

Taproom at Carboy Winery

There, visitors can relax with a glass of wine (beer and some cocktails are also available) while snacking on small plates.

The taproom is open between noon and 11 p.m., depending on the day. It also has daily happy hours from 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until close.

One of the small plates available in the Carboy Winery taproom

The final section of the winery is a Medeterannian-inspired restaurant called Logan Street.

Logan Street Restaurant in Carboy Winery

It's the newest concept by Executive Chef Rebecca Weitzman, who won the Food Network show "Chopped" and competed on "Iron Chef America."

On the menu, expect to find lots of seafood, flatbreads, lamb and other seasonal fare.

Some of the food available at Logan Street

Carboy also sells its wine both by the bottle or in tap-filled containers.

Its other locations are in Breckenridge and Littleton.

