Caribou Coffee's fall menu is hitting stores Aug. 24

Pumpkin, mocha and chai - oh my! Caribou's fall menu is packed with 15 seasonal drinks and treats, including fan favorites and the new Pumpkin Espresso Shaker.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nothing says "summer's almost over" like the return of pumpkin spice.

And now that the season is winding down, Minnesota-based Caribou Coffee is looking ahead to fall with a lineup of pumpkin, chai and white mocha-flavored menu items, perfect to sip on a crisp autumn day.

The fall menu, which is coming to stores starting Thursday, Aug. 24, includes hot and cold beverages, fan favorites and new items, and a few pumpkin-flavored foods.

Put away the pool floats and grab your cozy sweaters, here's what's coming to Caribou:

Pumpkin Espresso Shaker: Real pumpkin purée and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oat milk

Real pumpkin purée and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oat milk Pumpkin Latte: Real pumpkin purée with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg

Real pumpkin purée with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg Iced Pumpkin Latte: Real pumpkin purée with espresso and milk; topped with ground nutmeg

Real pumpkin purée with espresso and milk; topped with ground nutmeg Nitro Pumpkin Latte: Nitro cold press with milk and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream

Nitro cold press with milk and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream Pumpkin White Mocha: White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips

White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips Iced Pumpkin White Mocha: White chocolate, espresso, milk and real pumpkin purée; served over ice

White chocolate, espresso, milk and real pumpkin purée; served over ice Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler: Coffee blended with ice, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle

Coffee blended with ice, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle Nitro Pumpkin White Mocha: Nitro cold press with milk, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream

Nitro cold press with milk, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream Pumpkin Chai: Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée; topped with ground nutmeg

Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée; topped with ground nutmeg Iced Pumpkin Chai: Iced chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée

Iced chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée Blended Pumpkin Chai: Chia tea blended with ice, milk and real pumpkin purée

Chia tea blended with ice, milk and real pumpkin purée Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press: Cold-brewed coffee steamed with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée

Cold-brewed coffee steamed with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press: Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée

Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée Pumpkin Blended Crafted Press: Cold-brewed coffee blended with ice, a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée

Cold-brewed coffee blended with ice, a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée Pumpkin Cooler: Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg. Pumpkin Cake Pop: Pumpkin flavored cake pop dipped pumpkin in white chocolate glaze

Pumpkin flavored cake pop dipped pumpkin in white chocolate glaze Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: Pumpkin spice muffin filled with cream cheese icing

Prefer brewing your morning boost at home? Caribou Coffee Pumpkin Love ground bagged coffee is available to buy at select Target stores nationwide.

And if you're thinking, "It's WAY too early for pumpkin spice," think again.

Everyone: *enjoying their summer*



Me: PUMPKIN RETURNS AUGUST 24TH 🎃 — Caribou Coffee (@cariboucoffee) August 18, 2023

7-11 announced the earliest release ever of its pumpkin spice latte, and Dunkin' rolled out its fall menu earlier this month.

Coffee giant Starbucks has its fall items on grocery stores now, but hasn't made the seasonal switch in its cafes just yet. Just last week, Starbucks unveiled its Summer Menu Remix, which includes a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup, Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam and Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade.

Related Articles Pumpkin spice arrives earlier than ever

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+