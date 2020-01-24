DENVER —

A new outlet to score pizza, seafood and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Highland, called Cart-Driver Lohi, is located at 2239 W. 30th Ave.

Cart-Driver Lohi provides wood-fired pizzas, fresh oysters and a variety of craft libations, including artisan cocktails, local beer and on-tap Prosecco. In addition to specialty pizzas, the menu features a charcuterie plate, panna cotta with kumquat, olive oil cake, seafood conserva on piada bread and chicken liver mousse.

The newcomer has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Elizabeth D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on Jan. 17, wrote, 'At first the menu looks a little underwhelming and limited, but wow, everything on it was absolutely delicious! We had the sprouts, warm squash and apple, Daisy pizza with mushrooms and the mushroom pizza.'

And Elliot B. noted, 'We ordered the Daisy pizza, sardines in oil and a dozen oysters. The oysters and pizza were great. The sardines were very good, but a little fishy for us ... The bread with it though was a wonderful accompaniment. We also got a couple happy hour drinks, which were great for the price.

Cart-Driver Lohi has yet to share its hours onlin

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Denver? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.