Casa Bonita's reopening date finally announced, along with ticket prices

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The long-awaited public reopening of Casa Bonita now has an official date, according to an email that was sent to the restaurant's newsletter list on Wednesday morning.
> Video above from May 26: A peek inside Casa Bonita ahead of the highly anticipated reopening
The beloved restaurant is set to be open for dinner from June 23 to June 24 and from June 29 to July 1. Timed-entry tickets are available and required to attend, priced at $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for children age three to 12. Up to eight people per group can purchase tickets at a time.
Each ticket includes an entree, a soft drink and sopapillas. Alcoholic beverages and other items are available for purchase at an additional cost.
An image of a Casa Bonita menu that was printed prior to the restaurant's pandemic-related closure shows that this ticket price is quite a leap from former prices, with an all-you-can-eat option costing $17.12 prior to the shut down.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.