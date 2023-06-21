Casa Bonita's reopening date finally announced, along with ticket prices

Timed-entry tickets are available and required to attend.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The long-awaited public reopening of Casa Bonita now has an official date, according to an email that was sent to the restaurant's newsletter list on Wednesday morning.

The beloved restaurant is set to be open for dinner from June 23 to June 24 and from June 29 to July 1. Timed-entry tickets are available and required to attend, priced at $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for children age three to 12. Up to eight people per group can purchase tickets at a time.

Each ticket includes an entree, a soft drink and sopapillas. Alcoholic beverages and other items are available for purchase at an additional cost.

An image of a Casa Bonita menu that was printed prior to the restaurant's pandemic-related closure shows that this ticket price is quite a leap from former prices, with an all-you-can-eat option costing $17.12 prior to the shut down.

