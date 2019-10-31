Whether you’re a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Denver's vegan fare.

There are heaps of options out there. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Denver.

1. Radha Govinda's

Topping the list is Radha Govinda's. Located at 1400 Cherry St. in Hale, the vegan buffet restaurant is the highest-rated outlet for vegan food in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp.

2. Make, Believe Bakery

Next up is Capitol Hill's Make, Believe Bakery, situated at 214 E. 13th Ave. With four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the vegan bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite.

3. City O' City

City O' City, a vegan eatery known for its breakfast, brunch and traditional American cuisine in Capitol Hill, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,009 Yelp reviews. Head over to 206 E. 13th Ave. to try it out for yourself.

4. WaterCourse Foods

Last but not least, check out WaterCourse Foods over in Uptown, which has earned four stars out of 1,928 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian and vegan dining establishment, which specializes in plant-based comfort foods, at 837 E. 17th Ave.

