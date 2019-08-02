FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Cheba Hut, the marijuana-themed sandwich shop that's grown up in Fort Collins, is on a growth spurt that could see its numbers double every two years.

The 25th Cheba Hut will open later this month in Las Vegas with three more planned in Colorado this year. One will open by Scheels in Johnstown by September, followed by Colorado Springs and Greeley. A new store at Stapleton opened last week.

Owner Scott Jennings said he has franchise agreements for Atlanta; Austin; Riverside, California; and Maui.

"We are ready to push nationally," he said.

Jennings projects 50 stores nationwide by the end of 2021 and 200 by the end of 2025. "I think we can sustain that growth" and keep sales volumes up, he said.

