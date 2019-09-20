AURORA, Colo. — Spending time in Meadow Hills? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a microbrewery to a home-brewing supply store.

1. The Brew Hut

Topping the list is The Brew Hut, a home-brewing supply shop. Located at 15120 E. Hampden Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

The Brew Hut specializes in at-home beer-brewing and winemaking equipment and supplies, including ingredients and brewing kits.

2. Dry Dock Brewing

Next up is brewery Dry Dock Brewing, situated at 15120 E. Hampden Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to its Yelp page, Dry Dock Brewing was Aurora's very first brewery, and initially started out as an expansion of popular Aurora home-brewing shop, The Brew Hut.

3. LaVie Nails and Spa

Lastly, LaVie Nails and Spa, a nail salon, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4028 S. Parker Road to experience it for yourself.

This popular salon offers an array of nail care services, ranging from classic manicures and pedicures, polish changes and acrylic sets to French tips, nail art and paraffin wax treatments.

