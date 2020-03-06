The 4 most popular destinations in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Visiting Five Points, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this downtown Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a liquor store to an artisan hot dog joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Five Points, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

> Above video: Group restoring historic Rossonian Hotel in Five Points

1. Mr. B's Wine & Spirits

Photo: Anna P./Yelp

Topping the list is Mr. B's Wine & Spirits, a shop that sells beer, wine, spirits and more. Located at 2101 Market St., Unit 112, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

According to its Yelp page, Mr. B's Wine & Spirits is known for its expansive inventory of different libations, team of in-house experts and reasonable prices.

2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Photo: Misty M./Yelp

Next up is the original outpost of the traditional American diner chain Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, offering breakfast, brunch, sandwiches and more, situated at 2262 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 4,097 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Now with several locations in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, California, North Carolina and Missouri, this well-loved restaurant specializes in breakfast and brunch fare, including assorted pancakes, eggs Benedict options and morning cocktails.

3. Work & Class

Photo: Sheila P./Yelp

Cocktail bar and Latin American bistro Work & Class is another supreme choice. Yelpers give the business, settled at 2500 Larimer St., Suite 101, 4.5 stars out of 1,428 reviews.

Menu items to look for include jalapeño cornbread, a vegetable breakfast burrito, shrimp ceviche, rotisserie chicken and the Massive Attack salad, which consists of avocado, asparagus, tempura broccoli, cucumbers, spinach, parmesan cheese and preserved lemon vinaigrette dressing.

4. Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

Photo: Eric L./Yelp

At last, there's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, an outlet to score hot dogs and more, with 4.5 stars out of 1,261 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2148 Larimer St. to give it a try for yourself.

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs features an eclectic selection of specialty hot dog options. Noteworthy menu items to try include the elk jalapeño cheddar dog, Alaskan reindeer dog, ostrich dog, Southwest buffalo dog and the rattlesnake pheasant dog.

