ATLANTA — Feb. 14 is a day for cards, flowers, and chocolate. Right?

A survey by the National Retail Federation showed that Valentine’s Day 2019 was the most expensive one. They found Americans spent on average $161.96 each to lavish their loved ones.

But this year, Chick-fil-A is giving you more than just the traditional options.

"Nothing says, 'I love you' like Nuggets," they said.

If you want to do something "a bit out of the box for that special someone in your life," they say that participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will have 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

That’s right. What says love more than nuggets, cookies, and minis. In the shape of a heart.

These special trays will be available at participating restaurants for a limited from now until Feb. 29, while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A Heart-Shaped Trays

Chick-fil-A

