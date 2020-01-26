DENVER — A Colorado feast is heading your way next month.

For just $75, you can enjoy Colorado cocktails and a 7-course dinner crafted by Denver’s upcoming chefs.

All the proceeds go to supporting the Colorado Chefs Association nonprofit culinary apprenticeship program.

The Colorado Chefs Association is a local chapter of the American Culinary Federation. They are the only chapter in the country that runs its own culinary apprenticeship program in Denver.

From hands on culinary training to on site tours and experiential learning from local Colorado food companies, the Colorado Chefs Apprenticeship program isn’t a typical culinary school.

The two-year program costs $7,200 and allows culinary students to train under professional chefs while in the apprenticeship program. Students go to class just one day a week while working a full-time paid position as a chef. They also earn college credit for the classroom hours of training.

All the proceeds from the Colorado Chefs Culinary Gala go directly towards keeping costs down for the culinary students.

The gala will be at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m.

More than 20 student and professional chefs will be using local Colorado food to craft a meal that you won’t want to miss! You can purchase tickets here.

More information about the Colorado Chefs Apprenticeship Program can be found at: https://acfcoloradochefs.org/

