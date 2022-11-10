First-generation farmer works to sow future for young growers of color

Example video title will go here for this video

Roberto Meza left a full-ride scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and became a farmer on Colorado's Eastern Plains.

"We gotta support young farmers," he said. "It matters because it's all we have."

Meza said he now has a strategy to help other new farmers avoid the same challenges — one that gives him a market for his greens, provides local food to the community and helps the next generation of farmers sow their future on Colorado land.

"It was infuriating," he said with a bitter laugh.

Again and again, loan officers denied Meza and his business partner money for their sustainable microgreens farm.

"It's really, really hard for new farmers to gain access to capital — let alone land — to start their own operations," he said. "As a farmer of color who wants to get involved in this, there are so many more hurdles and challenges we have to jump through."

As a first-generation farmer of color and an immigrant, Meza struggled to grow his dream into the farm it is today.

Roberto Meza smiled as he surveys his crops. His weekly haul of basil, arugula and peas had finally fallen into a farmer's routine of growing, harvesting and selling — but it took years to get here.

Chapter 1 : From artist to entrepreneur

As the first bite of autumn blew across Colorado's Eastern Plains, the sun's rays seeped through overcast skies to warm Meza's greenhouse. Inside, the fans whirred and rustled trays of microgreens on risers, fed by hydroponic watering systems.

Meza's small operation produces about 100 pounds of quick-growing microgreens every week or so, but it took years of work to reach the first harvest.

In the early 2010s, he pursued work as an artist in New York City. He specialized in multimedia installation art — not crop yields — and his work helped him to win a full-ride scholarship to a graduate program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he said.

He attended for one semester, fell ill and returned home to Ohio, where he began to explore food as a way to heal himself.

"I started to tinker in my basement with similar systems like you see here," he said, referencing grow stacks in the greenhouse. "It fulfilled my desire to work with my hands."

He connected with a friend from high school, Dave Demerling. They went into business together and bought land in 2014 to start their farm about 15 miles east of Denver International Airport.

They had help from family but needed money to get the business off the ground, so they tried to get a loan.

"We gave them our business plan, we did a whole budget forecast and pro forma, and we were denied the loan," Meza said. "It's like, come on!"

"It wasn't the first denial, and it wasn't the last," Demerling said.

Eventually, they secured the money. Meza said he began to camp on their 30-plus acres before they had electricity or running water in an effort to jumpstart the business. It took four years until their first harvest in 2018.

"It's been a seed for so long, and it's finally sprouting some roots and some shoots," Meza said.