Colorado's first Michelin Star recipients announced

Five Colorado restaurants were honored with the coveted star.

DENVER — For the first time ever, Colorado is home to five Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Michelin Guide announced the recipients at a ceremony Tuesday at the Mission Ballroom.

They are:

Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Bosq (Aspen; Contemporary cuisine)

Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine)

The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Restaurants can be honored with one, two, or three stars. Each of these Colorado restaurants earned one star.

In June, Colorado was announced as the sixth region in the United States to get a Michelin Guide. Restaurants in Denver County, Boulder County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek had a chance to earn a coveted star.

The Colorado Tourism Office said they "sponsor this program in partnership with Michelin to market Colorado’s culinary excellence domestically and internationally." The office is paying $135,000 a year for three years, spokesperson Hayes Norris said.

"The Michelin Guide's expansion to Colorado is expected to significantly boost tourism across the state, as it will draw food enthusiasts and travelers from near and far to explore the diverse and dynamic culinary scene while trying others less traveled," Norris said. "This move will elevate Colorado's status as a global dining destination, showcasing its unique flavors and the state's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the culinary industry."

Four restaurants received a Green Star, which "highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices." They are:

Blackbelly Market (Boulder; American cuisine)

(Boulder; American cuisine) Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine)

(Boulder; American cuisine) Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

(Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine) The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Thirty Colorado restaurants received the guide's "Recommended" designation, which is for restaurants where "inspectors have found the food to be above average, but not quite at star or Bib level," according to the Guide.

A5 Steakhouse , Denver

, Denver Barolo Grill , Denver

, Denver Blackbelly Market , Boulder

, Boulder Bramble & Hare , Boulder

, Boulder Dio Mio , Denver

, Denver Dushanbe Tea House , Boulder

, Boulder Element 47 , Aspen

, Aspen Fruition , Denver

, Denver Guard and Grace , Denver

, Denver Hey Kiddo , Denver

, Denver Marco's Coal Fired , Denver

, Denver Mawa's Kitchen , Aspen

, Aspen Mercantile Dining and Provision , Denver

, Denver Mirabelle , Beaver Creek

, Beaver Creek Noisette , Denver

, Denver Oak at Fourteenth , Boulder

, Boulder Olivia , Denver

, Denver Osaki's , Vail

, Vail Potager , Denver

, Denver Prospect , Aspen

, Aspen Q House , Denver

, Denver Safta , Denver

, Denver Santo , Boulder

, Boulder Smok , Denver

, Denver Splendido at the Chateau , Beaver Creek

, Beaver Creek Stella's Cucina , Boulder

, Boulder Sweet Basil , Vail

, Vail Temaki Den , Denver

, Denver Wyld , Avon

, Avon Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder

Four special awards were given.

Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Caroline Clark, The Wolf's Tailor

Michelin Sommelier Award: Ryan Fletter and Erin Lindstone, Barolo Grill

Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Sergei Kiefel and front-of-house team, Frasca Food and Wine

Michelin Young Chef / Culinary Professional Award: Kelly Kawachi, Blackbelly Market

The guide previously announced its nine picks for Bib Gourmand -- restaurants that offer "a meal of good quality at a good value."

