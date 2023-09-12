Colorado's first Michelin Star recipients announced

DENVER — For the first time ever, Colorado is home to five Michelin-starred restaurants.
The Michelin Guide announced the recipients at a ceremony Tuesday at the Mission Ballroom.
They are:
Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
Bosq (Aspen; Contemporary cuisine)
Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)
Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine)
The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
Restaurants can be honored with one, two, or three stars. Each of these Colorado restaurants earned one star.
In June, Colorado was announced as the sixth region in the United States to get a Michelin Guide. Restaurants in Denver County, Boulder County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek had a chance to earn a coveted star.
The Colorado Tourism Office said they "sponsor this program in partnership with Michelin to market Colorado’s culinary excellence domestically and internationally." The office is paying $135,000 a year for three years, spokesperson Hayes Norris said.
"The Michelin Guide's expansion to Colorado is expected to significantly boost tourism across the state, as it will draw food enthusiasts and travelers from near and far to explore the diverse and dynamic culinary scene while trying others less traveled," Norris said. "This move will elevate Colorado's status as a global dining destination, showcasing its unique flavors and the state's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the culinary industry."
Four restaurants received a Green Star, which "highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices." They are:
- Blackbelly Market (Boulder; American cuisine)
- Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine)
- Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)
- The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
Thirty Colorado restaurants received the guide's "Recommended" designation, which is for restaurants where "inspectors have found the food to be above average, but not quite at star or Bib level," according to the Guide.
- A5 Steakhouse, Denver
- Barolo Grill, Denver
- Blackbelly Market, Boulder
- Bramble & Hare, Boulder
- Dio Mio, Denver
- Dushanbe Tea House, Boulder
- Element 47, Aspen
- Fruition, Denver
- Guard and Grace, Denver
- Hey Kiddo, Denver
- Marco's Coal Fired, Denver
- Mawa's Kitchen, Aspen
- Mercantile Dining and Provision, Denver
- Mirabelle, Beaver Creek
- Noisette, Denver
- Oak at Fourteenth, Boulder
- Olivia, Denver
- Osaki's, Vail
- Potager, Denver
- Prospect, Aspen
- Q House, Denver
- Safta, Denver
- Santo, Boulder
- Smok, Denver
- Splendido at the Chateau, Beaver Creek
- Stella's Cucina, Boulder
- Sweet Basil, Vail
- Temaki Den, Denver
- Wyld, Avon
- Zoe Ma Ma, Boulder
Four special awards were given.
- Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Caroline Clark, The Wolf's Tailor
- Michelin Sommelier Award: Ryan Fletter and Erin Lindstone, Barolo Grill
- Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Sergei Kiefel and front-of-house team, Frasca Food and Wine
- Michelin Young Chef / Culinary Professional Award: Kelly Kawachi, Blackbelly Market
The guide previously announced its nine picks for Bib Gourmand -- restaurants that offer "a meal of good quality at a good value."
