Food Network just published a list of the top steakhouses across the country, and an Aspen location was named its best pick for the state of Colorado.

Food Network picked Steakhouse No. 316 as its top palace for carnivores in Colorado. The multimedia food giant went through all 50 states, picking the best steakhouse in each.

Here's what Food Network had to say about wife-and-husband team Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce's Steakhouse No. 316:

The menu focuses on prime cuts ranging from filets to New York strips to cowboy rib eyes, all served in a cast-iron skillet. Double down on the decadence and top your steak with one of their inventive sauces, such as sherry-mushroom ragout or blue cheese-bone marrow butter.

