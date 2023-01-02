How Colorado wineries attracted more local drinkers in 2022

It's been a decades-long struggle to get local oenophiles to buy more Colorado-made wine.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado winemakers are still fighting for recognition from many oenophiles in their home state, but several say 2022 was a year when they turned a corner and won deserved attention.

That measure of success came for some of them in record sales, and it came for others in the greater portion of younger and more experimental local drinkers stopping into their tasting rooms. But a key measure as well is the way that crowds are edging away from traditional California styles of wines that they produce and more toward uniquely Colorado grapes or even bolder creations that show they are no longer your father’s Napa-facing devotees.

The 2022 Colorado Governor’s Cup collection of 12 wines chosen by a panel of experts as the best in the state featured entries made primarily of grapes such as Chambourcin and St. Vincent that are on the uptake by vintners locally because of their greater cold-weather resistance. And they featured Italian-style grapes that not only are becoming more popular among wineries that want to stand out from the crowd but are becoming favorites of their customers as well.

For instance, the Best in Show Award given earlier this fall among those dozen honorees went to Carboy Winery’s 2020 Teroldego, which is made from an Italian grape variety first planted in the United States just over 10 years ago.

>Read the rest of the article at Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.