DENVER — The free Coors Brewery tour in Golden will not be free for much longer. MillerCoors will charge visitors a small fee to tour the brewery starting in March.

Brewery tours have been free for years, but according to MillerCoors, they are currently overwhelming capacity and staffing. MillerCoors officials believe that a minimal fee will result in visitation levels that provide a "better experience for both visitors and employees."

Tour fees will go into effect on March 28. Colorado visitors 21 years or older will be charged $5, while out-of-state guests 21 and older will be charged $10. Visitors under the age of 21, active-duty military and veterans can visit for free.

Martin Maloney, Media Relations Manager for MillerCoors, said the new fee puts the Golden brewery in line with other experiences at Coors locations, including the Milwaukee brewery. Maloney said the Milwaukee location added a tour fee and MillerCoors has seen positive feedback, as well as no drop in attendance.

According to MillerCoors, all paying visitors may opt for a short tour of only samples or a full tour experience, which includes three 8 oz. samples and a commemorative glass.

The Coors Brewery has been offering tours since its founding in 1873.

