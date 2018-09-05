DENVER – After 30 years of work in the restaurant business, Denver chef, restaurant owner and farmer Alex Seidel has been recognized with one of the industry’s highest honors.

During a banquet in Chicago Monday night, Seidel was named “Best Chef: Southwest” by the James Beard Foundation for his work at Mercantile Dining & Provision, his second Denver restaurant.

“Just to be one of the top chefs in Denver is something pretty cool because we have a city full of amazing chefs,” Seidel said at Denver International Airport after wrapping up a midday flight from Chicago. “I just feel really honored to represent Colorado.”

The offers at Mercantile. (Photo: Jeremy Moore)

Seidel has been nominated for a James Beard Award every year for the past decade, mostly for his work at Fruition, the first restaurant he opened in Denver.

The awards have been called the Oscars or Grammys of the food world. Despite his previous nominations, Seidel said he did not expect to win this year.

“I never got into this business for awards,” Seidel said. “I think what drives me day to day is the people that I get to work with and that feeling of team and family and accomplishing goals and overcoming the challenges in the restaurant business.

The facade of the restaurant/market. (Photo: Jeremy Moore)

Jennifer Jasinski was the last Denver winner for “Best Chef: Southwest.” She won in 2013 for her work at Rioja. Since then, she has let Seidel know she’s a fan of his cooking.

“I was supported by Jennifer Jasinski this year,” Seidel said. “She sent me a screenshot of her vote.”

Seidel supplies his restaurants with the farm and creamery he owns in Larkspur.

“I really enjoy making people happy,” Seidel said. “I think my greatest award or achievement is when somebody tells me they had an amazing meal.”

The market portion of the restaurant (Photo: Jeremy Moore)

© 2018 KUSA