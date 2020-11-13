Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

This is the first time Visit Denver has organized a fall iteration of the event, which aims to help struggling restaurants and offers in-person and to-go options.

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week launched Friday, the first time the event has ever been in autumn, with the aim of helping struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, hosted by Visit Denver, takes place Nov. 13-22 and includes both to-go and in-person options. Visit Denver is the City of Denver's visitors and convention bureau.

"In 2020, COVID precautions caused the temporary closure and, later, only partial reopening of dine-in service at restaurants, creating extreme difficulties within the restaurant industry," said Visit Denver. "This fall, Denver Restaurant Week’s latest iteration will focus on supporting restaurants through these exceptional circumstances, while keeping the health and safety of the community top of mind. The program will still showcase the creative, exciting menus that diners have come to expect."

More than 180 restaurants have registered to participate in Denver Restaurant Week – including some that are participating for the very first time.

Interested diners can go to DenverRestaurantWeek.com to search participating restaurants by neighborhood, to-go and delivery options, dietary preferences and more – and they can make reservations if they plan to dine-in.