DENVER — Wondering where to indulge at the finest steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional high-end steakhouses in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to celebrate your next special occasion.

1. Guard and Grace

Topping the list is Guard and Grace. Located at 1801 California St. in downtown Denver's Central Business District, the bistro and wine bar, which is known for its steaks, seafood and more, is the most popular upscale steakhouse in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,053 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Aveeda G., who reviewed Guard and Grace on Feb. 3, wrote, 'The angus ribeye steak, which came out a perfect medium — probably the most perfect medium I've had the pleasure of eating at a restaurant. ... Definitely not cheap, but so totally worth it for a birthday or celebration meal.'

And Claire B. noted, 'Guard and Grace is not your traditional steakhouse. It's hip, trendy and not at all stiff. Do make a reservation though, because this place gets busy!'

2. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

This outpost of the national chain Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, a Brazilian restaurant in LoDo, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 760 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1513 Wynkoop St. to experience it for yourself.

'Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, which has specialized in fire-roasting high-quality meats since 1979, utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco,' the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

Regarding signature items, 'Fogo offers guests a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are carefully fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors, including the house specialty picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and lamb chops, to name a few.'

3. Old Major

Over in Highland, check out Old Major, which has earned four stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the wine bar and New American steakhouse by heading over to 3316 Tejon St.

As written in the history section of the business' Yelp profile, 'Old Major was conceived with the idea of being a place for the kind of elevated cuisine that isn't found in the Highland neighborhood, but still a place approachable for our neighbors.'

'Built into an abandoned roller rink with repurposed wood and corrugated steel, the dining room [at Old Major] seats 60 guests with room in the bar for an additional 25. Reservations for dinner are strongly encouraged,' its Yelp bio continues. 'The bar and beer programs are aggressive and seasonal, while the wine list features selections from around the world and down the street. In-house butchery is featured in the open.'

4. Denver ChopHouse & Brewery

Last but not least, there's the Denver ChopHouse & Brewery, a LoDo favorite with four stars out of 640 reviews. Stop by 1735 19th St., Suite 100, to hit up the ritzy steakhouse and wine bar next time you're in the mood to splurge.

'Here at the ChopHouse you'll find a relaxed atmosphere, friendly, professional service and a diverse menu, featuring steaks, chops, seafood and a great tavern menu in the bar,' touts the business' Yelp profile. 'Handcrafted ales brewed on-site, small batch bourbons and an extensive wine list are all reasons to visit us today.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

RELATED: This Denver metro neighborhood is among the top 5 'hottest' in the US for 2020

RELATED: New Teriyaki Madness location opens in Denver Tech Center

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide