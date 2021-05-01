Denver virtual restaurant Combi Tacos helping families in need

In this week's The Feed, Kylie Bearse introduces us to a new virtual restaurant, Combi Tacos, and the impact it's making on the Denver community.

DENVER — A lot of things went virtual this year and now some businesses are launching virtually as well.

Since Combi Tacos has no storefront, we met them in the parking lot of Boogie Down Bar and Grill.

“It’s essentially a ghost kitchen that doesn’t have a location,” said Alejandro Flores-Muñoz, the owner of Combi Tacos. “I lease their kitchen whenever they’re not using it.”

Flores-Munoz started Combi Tacos in December, but starting with a storefront can be a challenge financially, so Combi Tacos is all delivery, using Uber Eats and Door Dash to deliver his family’s recipes.

“I grew up with tacos,” said Flores-Muñoz. “I’m not really a cook, but I’m a really good judge so I’ve been able to contact my aunt [and] my mom and ask them for recipes even from back home in Guadalajara."

As a DACA recipient, Flores-Muñoz said he grew up having to make a lot of adjustments, but was always grounded by a strong sense of community.

“I came to this country when I was 7-years-old through no fault of my own,” said Flores-Muñoz. “DACA, what it did for me, was allow me to have the opportunity to look beyond the 9-to-5.”

Flores-Muñoz also created Combi Taco Care Packages where you can order a meal for a family who needs one.

“Sharing is part of my upbringing,” said Flores-Muñoz. “The community buys this taco care package, then I go and deliver it for free to families in need here in Denver. Tomorrow I’m going to donate to a family of six all through donations. It does two things, it simultaneously feeds people in need and it also keeps my team afloat.”

He's hoping that creativity to feed our community helps show other DACA recipients what’s possible.

“I want to showcase that entrepreneurship is a viable option for us,” said Flores-Muñoz.

Combi Tacos is available for delivery through CombiTaco.com, UberEats and DoorDash.

Their community boxes feed four to six people and include a grocery box. You can choose to nominate a family or Flores-Muñoz will make sure it gets to a family who needs one.