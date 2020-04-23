Denver's 3 favorite spots for bagels

Here's a rundown of top affordable bagel hot spots in the city, with ratings, photos and more. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Looking to sample the best bagels around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bagel outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen

Topping the list is Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen. Located at 725 E. 26th Ave. in Five Points, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated low-priced bagel spot in Denver, boasting four stars out of 717 reviews on Yelp.

The delicatessen specializes in New York-style bagels, but its menu also features coffee drinks, fresh salads, pastries and smoked fish that's cured in-house. Catering services are also available.

2. Moe's Broadway Bagel

Next up is Speer's Moe's Broadway Bagel, situated at 550 Grant St. With four stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Mitch J., who reviewed Moe's Broadway Bagel on Feb. 11, wrote, ' Their bagel breakfast sandwiches are fantastic.'

And Cherie C. noted, 'Moe's is a reliable standby for breakfast or lunch.'

3. Leroy's Bagels

Leroy's Bagels, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels, coffee and tea and more in Sloan Lake, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4432 W. 29th Ave. to see for yourself.

'We specialize in freshly baked bagels that are made on site daily,' states the business's Yelp profile. 'We offer a selection of cream cheeses, bagel sandwiches, and drinks.'