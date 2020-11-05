The top 4 spots for low-priced salads in Denver

Here's a rundown of top affordable salad outlets in the city, with ratings, photos and more. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Looking to sample the best salads around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable salad spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Zeps Epiq Sandwiches

Photo: Sondra S./Yelp

Topping the list is Zeps Epiq Sandwiches. Located at 1147 Broadway, Unit 102, in Civic Center, the beer bar, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, is the highest-rated cheap salad spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Zeps Epiq Sandwiches.

"At ZEPS we bring EPIQ sandwiches, salads, tater tots and beer on tap to downtown Denver," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties

2. Snarf's Sandwiches

Photo: Justin W./Yelp

Capitol Hill's member of the national chain Snarf's Sandwiches, located at 1001 E. 11th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, four stars out of 567 reviews.

Yelper Brianna G., who reviewed the business on March 23, wrote, "Snarf's delivered a ton of sandwiches to our ER today for our frontline workers. This is so appreciated!...Denver Health will continue to order from you, and think that you have wonderful service and the tastiest sandwiches!"

3. Modern Market Eatery

Photo: Sara Y./Yelp

This member of the national chain Modern Market Eatery, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more in Central Business District, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 547 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 16th St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Rebecca C. who reviewed Modern Market Eatery on Feb. 21, wrote, "I had the pork lemongrass bowl, which was very satisfying. It was a large serving and came with this vinegary dressing that worked well with the ingredients. Overall, a great lunch spot to either dine in or order for pickup/delivery!"

4. Yampa Sandwich Company

Photo: Stefanie C./Yelp

And then there's Yampa Sandwich Company, a Lower Downtown favorite with four stars out of 236 reviews. Stop by 1617 Wazee St. to hit up the deli, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget. The site can tell you a thing or two more about Yampa Sandwich Company.

Yelper Stephanie C., who reviewed Yampa Sandwich Company on Dec. 24, shared, "I ordered a Greek salad, which is my go-to when I get decision paralysis in the face of so many great salad and sandwich options...The salad itself was tasty and filling! It was the sustenance I needed before getting on a plane...I love how fresh everything was."

