Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional high-end New American restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to splurge for your next celebration.

1. Rioja

Topping the list is Rioja. Located at 1431 Larimer St. in LoDo, the New American and Spanish dining establishment is the most popular destination for upscale New American cuisine in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,154 reviews on Yelp.

According to its Yelp bio in the section about specialties, Rioja features a 'Seasonal menu while focusing on sustainable and local products.'

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the lamb burger, artichoke tortellini, beet salad, pork belly and beef short ribs.

2. Vesta

Next up is LoDo's Vesta, situated at 1822 Blake St. With 4.5 stars out of 955 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American restaurant, serving desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

'Since 1997, Vesta's design has remained a timeless example of how vital the ambiance is to the overall guest experience,' writes the history section of the business' Yelp profile.

Furthermore, the business is known for 'Providing amazing experiences,' as noted on Yelp in the section pertaining to specialties. 'We don't just serve food, we provide sustenance for the soul. From food, to wine, to cocktails, to service, to music, to interactions, it all plays into what we call the Vesta Vibe.'

3. Fruition Restaurant

Southeast Denver's Fruition Restaurant, settled at 1313 E. Sixth Ave., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the ritzy bar and New American eatery 4.5 stars out of 828 reviews.

'Chef Alex Seidel specializes in upscale American comfort food, prepared seasonally with a changing menu,' explains its Yelp bio in the section highlighting specialties.

4. The Plimoth

Over in the Skyland, check out The Plimoth, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the Italian, French and New American outlet by heading over to 2335 E. 28th Ave.

Yelper Eric L., who reviewed The Plimoth on July 20 wrote, 'This was one of the best meals I have ever had while living in Denver! A cute, quaint location — this dining experience on the patio was epic. The food was remarkable, and the service first-class. ... The perfect restaurant to make any date feel beyond special.'

David P. added, 'The food/wine pairings and flavors are amazing, and the staff is equally talented. Just like you would pay more for a Mercedes, you will pay more than eating at Chilis, but you will walk away knowing you just had a very special dinner.'

5. TAG Restaurant

Finally, there's TAG Restaurant, a LoDo favorite with four stars out of 929 reviews. Stop by 1441 Larimer St. to hit up the deluxe New American and Asian fusion bistro with event space next time you're looking to go big.

In the words of its Yelp profile, TAG Restaurant specializes in 'Continental Social Food,' and features 'an innovative menu offering a harmonious marriage of local ingredients and internationally inspired dishes.'

