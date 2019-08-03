Bacon Social House, the Denver-based brunch and dinner restaurant, is expanding to Minneapolis later this spring.

The restaurant will take over a 4,200-square-foot space in the century-old Thresher Square building, which houses the new Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Owner David Dill said the menu at Bacon Social House will be essentially the same as the bacon-centric Denver restaurant, but he'll add some "local Minnesota fare and beers." The Denver restaurant offers bacon flights with six different varieties of bacon, bacon tots and even bacon cocktails.

Brunch will be served seven days a week with omelets, benedicts, waffles and French toast. Its expansive dinner menu includes salads, entrees, burgers and sandwiches. For non meat-lovers, there's a variety of vegetarian options on both menus.

Dill said the restaurant, which he plans to open in late May, will be designed by Minneapolis based Shea Inc., and its buildout will be handled by Minneapolis-based Greiner Construction Inc.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2VLyPKC

If you really want to dive into the bacon theme, you can even get a flight of six different types of bacon to start your meal.

Amanda Kesting, KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS