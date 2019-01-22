DENVER — Trendy food halls are becoming a staple in Denver and another is set to open in February. What was once Tony’s Market is now Broadway Market, and will feature everything from pizza to empanadas.

Broadway Market will sit along Broadway between 9th and 10th Avenues, bordering the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. It is the first project by Eclectic Collective, a Denver-based development company focused on food-forward concepts and revitalizing older buildings.

The people behind Eclectic Collective have already made their mark on the Denver food scene. The group was founded by Mark Shaker, one of the developers behind Stanley Marketplace; Brad Arguello who co-founded Avanti Food & Beverage and owns White Whale Room; and Chris Haugen, whose company built The Source, Zeppelin Station and Stanley Market.

Broadway Market is set to include a variety of different vendors and cuisines, including Pizzeria Coperta, Mother Tongue, Biju’s Little Curry Shop, Little Noodle Pasta Co., Mondo Mini, Maria Empanada, Misaki on Broadway, Wonder and Miette et Chocolat.

Miette et Chocolat is just one of several vendors that will be featured in the Broadway Market.

The space will also feature a handful of retail spaces by local boutiques, including Velvet Wolf X Iron Wolf.

Those looking to grab a bite before work can pick up juice, coffee and breakfast starting as early as 7 a.m. Lunch and dinner will be offered until 9 p.m. on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends. A central bar will stay open after restaurants close.

Wonder Press, also a featured vendor, carries a variety of organic, cold-pressed juices and nut milks.

Broadway Market's opening weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 15.

