DENVER — Looking for a sublime Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most outstanding sources for Mexican food around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Santiago's

First up is Southeast Denver's outpost of the chain Santiago's, situated at 6365 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican restaurant has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Las Margs

City Park West's Las Margs, located at 1521 Marion St., is another excellent choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Mexican cantina four stars out of 516 reviews.

3. Las Tortas

Finally, there's Las Tortas, a Mexican dining establishment that offers sandwiches and more in Southeast Denver, with 4.5 stars out of 492 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5307 Leetsdale Drive to give it a go for yourself.

