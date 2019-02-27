DENVER — A fast food restaurant known for its customizable sliders has opened its first location in Colorado.

BurgerIM opened at 6691 N. Tower Road in Denver on Monday. They are planning a grand opening in about a month.

The restaurant chain serves miniature burgers that can be completely customized by the diner. 

They offer three different buns, 11 patties, five sauces and nine specialty toppings. For example, a diner could get a dry-aged beef burger with BBQ sauce, grilled onion and a sunnyside up egg on a white bun; or a salmon burger with house sauce and avocado on a whole wheat bun. 

The 3 oz burgers are served in packs of two, three or 16, if you're looking to feed a party.

The menu also includes fries, wings and salads.

The BurgerIM website lists two other Colorado locations in the works - one in Aurora and one in Parker. 

The restaurant chain is based out of California and has more than 160 locations in 19 states - including Texas, New York, Virginia, Arizona and now Colorado - and seven countries, according to their website.

Learn more and look at the menu: https://on9news.tv/2VvJZmP.

