FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Drunken Monkey will be closing its doors at the beginning of next month, ending its 14 years in Old Town Fort Collins.

The bar and restaurant, located at 151 S. College Ave., will open its doors for the last time on Nov. 2, co-owner Mike Campana confirmed with the Coloradoan Wednesday.

"We just kind of sat down, took a look at everything and decided it was time," Mike Campana said of he and fellow owners Chris Brown and Mike's father, Tony Campana. "Fourteen years is one heck of a run... we're so appreciative."

The bar and restaurant — named for a Kung Fu movie and known for its jungle theme and rope swing bar seats — opened in October 2005, according to Coloradoan archives. It took the place of the former bar The Avenue.

