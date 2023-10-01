Egg costs force bakery to raise prices

NBC News reports egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, according to the consumer price index.

PARKER, Colo. — The cost of eggs has forced a Parker business to raise prices. The owners of Poulette Bakeshop said they have had to pay three times more for eggs than they paid last year.

"We started at $40 in January, and currently that high class [egg] is not even available," Poulette co-owner Alen Ramos said. "A lower-class egg is available for $135. We have never seen commodity prices be so unstable from day to day."

Experts mostly blame the avian flu for the price hikes. NBC News reports egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, according to the consumer price index.

"It's just too many rising costs all at the same time to be able to absorb them all and still be able to make sure we can operate and offer a good product, which is what we believe in, and not have to resort to other methods that are not really in line with our ethos," Ramos said. "It feels very uncertain. For the most part, it just feels very complicated."

Ramos and co-owner Carolyn Nugent have decided to raise their prices.

"We don't want the prices to go up so high for us to become something that not everyone can enjoy, because at some point we will price certain people out, and that's not what we're looking to do," he said.

"We do need to survive and we need to support our staff and ourselves, but we don’t want to have to charge an extensive amount for the product that makes it so families can’t enjoy with their kids and have the experience become such a luxury," he said.

We have been anxiously watching the price of our raw ingredients steadily increase, namely eggs, butter, cream & milk.... Posted by Poulette Bakeshop on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Ramos said products may go up by roughly 15 to 70 cents apiece, but he assures the quality won't drop. The owners shared their struggles on their social media pages, and they said they received a ton of support.

While they believe they will be able to ride out this storm, they hope it ends sooner rather than later.

"We’ll come out on the other end. We just like to see stability in the market," Ramos said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS