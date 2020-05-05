Explore the 4 top spots in Denver's Sloan Lake neighborhood

Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Looking to uncover all that Sloan Lake has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch cafe to a Thai and Asian fusion spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sloan Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe

Topping the list is breakfast, brunch and New American spot Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 5126 W. 29th Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or salty, this spot's biscuit sandwiches have you covered. Try the biscuit cinnamon roll with frosting or the Goldsboro loaded with North Carolina country ham. Wash it all down with a coconut latte.

2. Toast! Wine and Spirits

Next is Toast! Wine and Spirits, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits, situated at 3828 W. 23rd Ave. With five stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

It stocks local and imported craft beers, wines and cocktail staples like Carpano Antiqua sweet vermouth and Luxardo Maraschino Cherries. Also, expect a variety of spirits, including Kentucky bourbons, gins and tequilas.

3. Chili Verde

Mexican spot Chili Verde, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2311 Federal Blvd., four stars out of 377 reviews.

The menu features guacamole prepared table side, vegetarian tamales and three tostadas made with chipotle marinated beef, queso fresco and crema. Try the popular Chile En Nogada, a dish often served at Mexican weddings, which is a roasted poblano pepper stuffed with seasoned ground beef and topped with a white almond sauce and pomegranates. Finish off your meal with changas, a warm, crispy pastry filled with melted chocolate and almonds with a scoop of ice cream on top.

4. Taste of China

Taste of China, a Chinese, Thai and Asian fusion spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1935 Federal Blvd. to see for yourself.

The menu features starters like crispy egg rolls and miso soup. Entrees include General Tso's chicken dinner and pork lo mein.

